Fight Compilation Video Shows Just How Wild Austin’s 6th Street Has Become

I miss the good old days when you could go to 6th Street and not have to worry about finding yourself in the middle of an all-out street brawl.

But that was then and this is now.

I’m not sure how old some of these fight videos are, but I feel like most were shot in the last couple of years. I’ve noticed people wearing masks in some of the clips, so you know those were shot after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And I don’t know about you, but it feels like people forgot how to interact with one another in a civil manner once they were allowed to go out and gather again. But that’s just me.

The thing about the videos I’ve seen is that these aren’t little old sissy fights. They’re all vicious brawls.

So, that tells me a lot of these people go out looking for a fight. And that really sucks for those of us who just want to go out and enjoy a chill evening of live music and adult beverages.

But as the old cliché goes, it is what is.

Watch the below video and keep it in mind the next time you’re headed for a night out on 6th Street. The word I hear from people who live in Austin is that it’s uncommon to not see a fight on 6th Street after about 10 pm.

