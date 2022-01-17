Ax Throwing Has Come To Downtown Wichita Falls!

Downtown Wichita Falls keeps getting better and better! I think that this is one of the coolest businesses, that I’ve seen open downtown. In addition to the numerous bars, restaurants, and other attractions downtown, Wichita Falls is now home to a new ax throwing lounge.

The Depot Ax Throwing Lounge is now open. In case you aren’t familiar with ax throwing, it’s like dart throwing, but instead of throwing darts at a dart board, you throw axes at a wooden ax board. The first ax throwing lounge actually opened in Canada in 2006, and recently has become pretty popular in many Texas cities like Austin, Dallas and Houston, and now Wichita Falls will have its very own ax throwing lounge!

And if ax throwing isn’t your thing, that’s okay! In addition to its 12 ax throwing lanes, The Depot Ax Throwing Lounge is fully equipped with pool tables, corn hole and shuffle board. They even dart boards, just in case you aren’t ready to start throwing axes just yet. And while I don’t recommend drinking while throwing axes, they offer a full bar along with an outdoor patio that according to its Facebook page, features “classic cocktails from the prohibition and speakeasy era”.

The Depot Ax Throwing Lounge is located at 817 Ohio Avenue, which is right between 8th and 9th Street. So next time that you’re hanging out downtown with your buddies on the weekend, be sure to stop by The Depot, just be sure that you’re sober before you start throwing axes.