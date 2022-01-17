Looking Back on the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Season

Well, here we are again. A season that got off to the most promising start in decades proceeded to fall apart in the second half.

We fans of the Dallas Cowboys have gotten used to this sort of thing, unfortunately. I don’t know about you, but I pretty much expect to be let down every year – and every year that’s exactly what happens.

Here’s the thing about this year – I actually started to buy in on the Cowboys being a legitimate contender this season.

Get our free mobile app

I was admittedly skeptical about their chances of bringing home the Lombardi trophy up until about Week 6 when they played a tough game against the Patriots on the road and managed to pull out the victory in a tough place to play.

They Boys followed that game up with an impressive road win against the Vikings with Cooper Rush at quarterback due to the calf injury Dak Prescott sustained at the end of the Patriots game. At that point, it felt like the team was something special – possibly even the best since the 90’s.

And then Denver happened.

There was a part of me that thought maybe it was just an off game. But looking back, they never seemed the same to me after that.

Sure, the Cowboys went on to pull off some pretty big wins against the Falcons, WFT and Eagles, but they couldn’t beat the good teams.

And that’s why they were one and done in the playoffs.

Looking Back at the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Season The Cowboys 2021 season got off to a strong start with a close game against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though they lost the game, the Cowboys managed to keep it close, giving fans hope for a deep playoff run. They followed that game up with an impressive 6-game winning streak. However, things started to fall apart in the second half of the season, resulting in a disappointing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.