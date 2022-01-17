The ‘Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’ Is Back!

I was so excited to find out, that the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back this year! The annual event was cancelled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year crews are ready for a larger than life event!

A cowboy on a bucking bronco Michael Klenetsky loading...

Growing up in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, I always loved going to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Not only was it a yearly family tradition, and more than just your average rodeo, but there are enough activities to wear anyone out. In addition to the rodeo, there’s both horse and livestock shows, over 300 vendors, a parade which takes place on opening weekend, and even a midway full of carnival games and rides that will satisfy any thrill seeker. They even have live music as well! Both Clint Black, and Kansas will be headlining the Auditorium Concert Series this year.

Organizers say that while they want families to come out, have fun, and enjoy themselves, they will be taking appropriate precautions to minimize COVID-19 risk. Hand sanitizer stations will be scattered though out the stock yards, and while not required, masks will be available free of charge to anyone who wants one. WFAA in Dallas/Ft. Worth reports that, visitors will even be able to get vaccinated on site for free. Booster shots will also be available as well.

Tickets can either be purchased online at the website, or at the gate. You can also buy a Souvenir Badge, which acts as a “season pass”, that will get you into all 23 days of the event. Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs through Saturday February 4th.