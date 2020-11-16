Backdoor Theatre Hosting Evening of Improv at MPEC this Saturday

If you were looking forward to Backdoor Theatres uproariously funny Improv comedy shows this Friday and Saturday evening we've got some bad news and some good news.

The bad news is that due to some sort of unforeseen circumstance, the Friday night show has been cancelled. The good news is that the show will go on as scheduled on Saturday night (11.21.20).

Backdoor Theatre via Facebook

While the Backdoor Theatre crew is working on repairs to their actual theatre building the shows are taking place inside the Hayley Eye Clinic Seminar Room at the MPEC.

It's still the same witty, off the cuff, 18 and up humor from your favorite Backdoor Theatre performers, just on a different stage.

Tickets are $12 per person and can only be purchased over the phone so call Backdoor Theatre at 940-322-9000 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. weekdays to reserve your seats.

The Seminar Room has plenty of seating space and everyone will be socially distanced by group to keep you safe and healthy.

There will be a cash bar and $5 pizza slices available on-site.

The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 for an Evening of Improv from Backdoor Theatre this Saturday evening at the MPEC. The show should run about two hours and in these times of stress and fear we all know, laughter truly is the best medicine.

Masks will be required unless you are at your assigned seat.