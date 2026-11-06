Finally Friday and that means Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives have been released. See if you recognize any of these people around Wichita Falls.

Looks like Wichita Falls Area Crimestoppers is going with four for their most wanted post this week. This week we have a deadly conduct case, drug possession, forgery, and a felon in possession of a firearm. If your tip leads to the arrest of anybody below, you could receive a cash reward.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives November 6, 2026 Below are the four most wanted fugitives in the Texoma area. If you happen to know the whereabouts of anyone on this list and your tip leads to an arrest. You could receive a cash reward. Tips are always anonymous and you can submit them online on the Crimestoppers website or call (940) 322-9888. Never attempt to apprehend the subjects yourself. Gallery Credit: Stryker

Wichita Falls Crimestoppers History

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that partners the community, the media, and law enforcement in the fight against crime. Cash rewards up to $2,000 are offered to citizens who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders or the capture of felony fugitives.This program covers Wichita, Archer, Clay, and Young Counties.

How Do Anonymous Tips Work?

When someone has information about a felony crime, they can contact Crimestoppers through a secure, confidential tip line at (940) 322-9888 or the online portal SUBMIT A TIP. Callers are given a secret tip code number. That tip number is used in subsequent conversations to identify the caller. Our team then passes this information to local law enforcement agencies, who use it to investigate and make arrests. If the tip leads to a felony arrest or the resolution of a case, the tipster is eligible to receive a cash reward.

Callers may remain completely anonymous, without pressure to reveal their identity, and still collect their reward. When the tipster calls back, they will be given specific information about how to receive their reward in cash in complete anonymity. This process ensures that community members can assist in fighting crime without revealing their identity, making it easier for people to come forward with crucial information.

Below you can check out Texoma's Most Wanted from last week in case you missed it.