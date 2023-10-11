The Very Best City to Drive in is Located in Texas

Finally, some good news to report.

It seems like every time I write a story, it tends to be me reporting on something negative like Houston being one of the least safe cities for burglaries or a fight breaking out at the State Fair of Texas. But what can I say? Those are the types of stories that tend to get the most eyeballs on them.

Get our free mobile app

So, it does feel pretty good to focus on something positive for once.

I’ve driven all over this great state of ours. And as much as it pains me to admit it, Texas can be kind of tough to get around in.

Ever miss an exit in Dallas? Yeah, it’s rarely as easy as just taking the next exit and circling back. That happened to me once in North Dallas and this country boy ended up lost. I didn’t think I was ever going to get back on track.

That was in the days before we all had a convenient navigation system on our phones. Thank God for GPS.

But it’s not all bad when it comes to driving in Texas. Aside from having to deal with heavy traffic, I have always found Arlington to be pretty easy to navigate. Most of the major roads there are laid out in a North-South or East-West direction, which comes in handy if you miss a turn.

However, there’s one Texas city that takes the cake when it comes to being easy to drive in. WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the United States and found that Corpus Christi is the best city to drive in in the country.

On top of that, researchers found that Plano, Laredo, and Lubbock were all among the best cities for driving in the US.

10 Best Cities to Drive In

Corpus Christi, TX Raleigh, NC Boise, ID Plano, TX Scottsdale, AZ Greensboro, NC Laredo, TX Lubbock, TX Lincoln, NE Jacksonville, FL

Cool, Historic And Weird Things Along Route 66 In Texas Some of the odd stuff you'll find along Route 66 where it goes through Texas. Gallery Credit: Dubba G

Really? It's Illegal For Texans To Visit These 8 Places In Texas? Lets take a look at 8 of the places that Texans and can't visit while roaming the great state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1