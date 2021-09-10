Bet You Can Totally Guess What the Most Popular Game Show in Texas Is

I have to say the results of this study aren’t shocking at all.

I say that because my wife and I are pretty fond of game shows, in particular, classics like The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud. And at any given moment you may catch us watching one of the aforementioned game shows.

Apparently, the two of us aren’t alone in our love those three shows because they are three of the four most popular game shows in the country, according to a study conducted by Coventry Direct.

The study found that Family Feud is the most popular game show here in Texas. In fact, it’s the most popular game show in more states than any other, topping the list in 10 states.

Name that Tune, The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune are in a three-way tie for second place, being the most popular in 7 states.

As I write this story, I realize I’ve never had a game show that I considered to be my absolute favorite. I just have a bunch of different ones that I really dig.

So now I feel like I’m on the spot and need to pick one. It’s a tough choice, but I guess I’ll have to go with The Price is Right. I just love all of the different little games they play like Plinko and Cliff Hangers (ya know, the one with the little yodeling hiker dude).

So how about you? What's your favorite game show?

Get the full results of the study at this location.

