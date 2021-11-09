Get our free mobile app

Campaign season is about to heat up in Texas as the filing period for the 2022 Republican and Democrat Primary Election will open November 13 and close at 6:00 p.m. on December 13.

One person that many, if not all, in state will be watching will be Beto O'Rourke. The former U.S. Congressman who lost a Senate race to Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and ran for President in 2020 has long been rumored to make a run for Governor in Texas. While O'Rourke has said he was considering a run for President, speculation has been building lately as Democrats watch the calendar and also realize that no other Democrat has stood up to run.

On Tuesday, O'Rourke's political group, Powered by People, which O'Rourke created ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election sent out a tweet saying, "Big announcement coming soon and we want you to be a part of it." The message continued, "Add your name, and make sure you're the first to know what Beto is planning."

According to KXAN, Governor Greg Abbott's reelection campaign issued the following statement:

“From his aggressive support for defunding the police to his pro-open border policies, Beto O’Rourke has demonstrated he is wildly out of touch with Texans,” Miner said. “Governor Abbott proudly supports the men and women of law enforcement, he has deployed National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel and resources to secure the border and has created a business climate in Texas that makes our state one of the nation’s leaders in job creation. If Beto does run, the contrast will be clear.”

Even though Abbott is facing challengers in the Republican Primary, he is the presumed front-runner and has been gearing up to face O'Rourke for months now.

Look for an announcement from O'Rourke soon.

