Big Victory Monday from the Big Apple With Over 100 Photos from the Sidelines

A Cowboys win always puts the biggest smile on my face on a Monday.

Before anyone calls me out on my headline, yes I know the Giants play in New Jersey, but they're the New York team. I always thought of the Jets as the New Jersey team. Honestly though, that felt like a home Dallas game. I know the Cowboys are America's team and the fans travel well. Sunday was ridiculously pro Cowboys at Metlife Stadium. I would say that stadium felt like it was 70% pro Cowboys.

The fans had a lot cheer about on Sunday. Trevon Diggs getting his tenth interception on the season. By the way, the Dallas Cowboys as a team in 2020 had ten interceptions that year. Micah Parsons had some amazing plays as well on Sunday. Not so much getting to the quarterback, but in pass coverage. He was all over the field yesterday. Finally, my boy DeMarcus Lawrence getting MVP of the day with his big forced fumble and a tipped ball for an interception. Watch that highlight above.

The offense is getting done, what they need to get done to get a W. Something still feels off. They're not finishing drives. This team has two many weapons and if you want to go deep in the playoffs they need to get into the endzone consistently. Also our kicker has been pissing me off for months.

Greg Zuerlien has five missed extra points on the season. You know who is the only other NFL kicker to have those stats this season.Tristan Vizcaino for the LA Chargers and he was cut WEEKS ago for all his misses. I don't get how he can make the 50+ field goals, but miss gimme extra points.

Cowboys fans should pay attention to tomorrow's game in Philly. If the Eagles beat the Washington Football Team, the Cowboys secure the NFC East. However, the Cowboys are in the hunt for that #1 seed in the playoffs and remember only the #1 seed gets a bye. We will see what happens with a lot of big games the next few weeks and I can't wait.

