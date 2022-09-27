Victory Tuesday? Let’s Make That a Thing With Over 100 Photos from the Dallas Cowboys Big Win

With the Cowboys playing on Monday Night, our typical Victory Monday post had to take a one day pause. We're back with a big divisional win on the road.

I want to get this opinion out there first. What do you think about not playing your starters once during preseason? I am not a fan of it. Typically what you do in the past is have four preseason games. The first two games, starters play a few series. Third game starters play the first half. Fourth game, no starters play.

This season, the Cowboys played no starters the entire preseason. I feel like you need at least a couple of snaps under your belt before going into the regular season. The Cowboys were the only team in the NFL to not score a touchdown in week one and I think that could have been a factor in it. Alright, I am done talking about preseason.

The Cowboys needed a win at Metlife on Sunday to knock the Giants down into a tie with them for second place in the NFC East. The Eagles are currently undefeated and will come to Dallas for a big game on Sunday Night Football in a few weeks. Last night, the focus was the Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys defense showed up in a big way last night. Red Zone defense held the Giants to several field goals on some pretty big drives. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had 79 yards rushing. He had to run though, he was pressured and hurried up on several pass attempts. The Cowboys were able to get five sacks on him and three of them came on Demarcus Lawrence.

It looked like the Giants focus was on Micah Parsons and Lawrence was able to sneak in and get to the quarterback. Parsons was not 100% for the game, he was battling an illness earlier in the week. Cooper Rush once again did what you need a backup quarterback to do. Not make dumb mistakes. I will admit, Rush is making some great passes when he needs to.

You can tell Noah Brown is a receiver he can trust and he clearly is looking at him in third down situations. CeeDee Lamb did have a big drop in the middle of the field when he was wide open with a perfect pass from Rush. He would make up for it later in the game with an amazing one handed catch.

Running the ball consistently also helped the Cowboys open up the field. Tony Pollard rushed for over 100 yards and a big chunk of that came on a 46 yard burst through the middle. Zeke grounded and pounded for 73 yards on Monday. If these guys get consistent yards like this in every game. The Cowboys will be tough to stop.

The defense was able to secure the victory with a game ending interception from Trevon Diggs, his first of the season. He almost had another earlier in the game, but it went right through his hands. Hopefully the Cowboys keep rolling as another divisional opponent is on the books this week. The Washington Commanders will be playing in Arlington on Sunday.

The Cowboys have the early game this week and you can listen to every game in Texoma on NewsTalk1290 and 106.3 the Buzz.

