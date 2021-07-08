Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new.

I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.

If you're a proud Texan, that means you're sticking with your roots and picking up some Blue Bell. Good news, you can pick up something new the next few weeks. Blue Bell is debuting a brand new flavor called Coconut Cream Pie.

“Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is the perfect summertime dessert,” Carl Breed, the general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in a news release. “What better way to cool down at your next barbecue than with a bowl of our new flavor? Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream is light, and silky-smooth. You will find toasted coconut and swirls of whipped topping in every bite. The pie crust pieces tie it all together to capture the taste and texture of a real coconut cream pie.”

Maybe Coconut isn't your thing? Blue Bell is also bringing back Strawberry Cheesecake and their Krazy Kookie Dough flavors. Strawberry Cheesecake is described as a rich cheesecake ice cream with cheesecake pieces, succulent strawberries and swirls of delicious strawberry sundae sauce.

The Krazy Kookie Dough is a cake batter flavored ice cream with tons of sugar cookie chunks folded into the delicious frozen treat. I love cake batter ice cream, so I would probably pick this one, but I do want to try the new coconut one as well. Time to stock up on your favorites and enjoy some ice cream on this most important month.

