Blue Bell Releases New Flavor in Time for Labor Day

This Labor Day Weekend is gonna be tasty.

Blue Bell announced their new Fudge Brownie Decadence flavor will be in stores beginning today. The company, known for its unique ice cream drops, boldly stated that the new flavor is “possibly the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave.”

The flavor is described as “a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.”

Fudge Brownie Decadence will be available in both half gallon and pint sizes. Like so many of their flavor runs, it will only be available for a limited time, so don’t let the grass grow under your feet.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, I plan on destroying a bowl full of Fudge Brownie Decadence ASAP.

