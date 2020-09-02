Changes Coming to Clay County Pioneer Reunion for 2020

Just like every other event since mid-March, the Clay County Pioneer Reunion in Henrietta, Texas, is having to make some adjustments this year.

The event is scheduled for September 17th through the 19th with the rodeo being held as usual all three nights.

Other events, however have been cancelled or modified to make them safer for all concerned as we continue to deal with the continued COVID-19 threat.

If you were planning on attending the Registration and BBQ lunch on that Friday (18th) and Saturday (19th) it has been modified to be a drive through event.

Clay County Pioneer Reunion via Facebook

Pioneer Registration will take place on the West side of the Pioneer Hall at the corner of East 5th and North Henrietta Street. When you register you'll get your commemorative button and Pioneer Book. To qualify as a Pioneer you must be 60 years or older and either born in Clay County or have lived there for 30 or more years.

Once registered as a Pioneer you can continue North to the Bryant Edwards Building at the Rodeo Grounds for your Pioneer BBQ Lunch. The lunch is free to the Pioneers, just show the commemorative Pioneer Button you got when you registered. Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.

The Rodeo events will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Sept 17 - 19) as usual, but there will be no parade and no new election of Pioneer Queen and attendants. Those currently holding those positions will continue to do so until the next regular Pioneer Reunion.

The Clay County Pioneer Reunion board made these changes in order to have the safest and most complete reunion possible, and they are doing their best to keep the traditions of the Clay County Pioneer Reunion and Rodeo alive and strong for years to come.

