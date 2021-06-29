Bobbi Loran from Wichita Falls Named ‘Miss Rodeo Texas’ for 2021

The new Miss Rodeo Texas is … drumroll please … Bobbi Loran from Wichita Falls, Texas!

Bobbi is a local girl who not only got her Associate of Science degree from Vernon College, but then went on to earn her Bachelor’s in Marketing from Midwestern State University.

Loran is very active in the local and regional rodeo scene and all of her campaigning in the Miss Rodeo Texas competition paid off late last week.

She was selected to be Miss Rodeo Texas 2021 at the pageant in San Antonio last Friday (June 25, 2021) and said in a Facebook post:

Hello everyone! I am Bobbi Loran Miss Rodeo Texas 2021! The Miss Rodeo Texas Pageant was such a wonderful experience that was so enriching for everyone involved. I cannot thank our Miss Rodeo Texas Board, our committees, and all the selfless volunteers who put so much work into this prestigious event. Thank you for your dedication to the wonderful young ladies of Texas and to the sport of rodeo! You truly are a persevering family, and I’m so excited I get to spend this next year being apart of it! I’m still astounded! Even though we had our official contract signings today it still hasn’t sunk in that I truly am Miss Rodeo Texas 2021! I’m thrilled for the year ahead and looking forward to every event and meeting many new faces while serving our state as a spirited ambassador!

The Miss Rodeo Texas pageant is held annually in San Antonio. As the new Miss Rodeo Texas for 2021, Bobbi Loran will travel throughout the Lone Star State encouraging youth to remember our western heritage and educate everyone on the contributions of Texas agriculture to our lifestyle and economy.

Congratulations, Bobbi! We know you'll do Wichita Falls proud.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom