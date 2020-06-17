Bridge to Bridge Cruise Set For This Saturday Evening

Vernon has its Summer's Last Blast weekend, Nocona has its Cruise and Vicari Auction weekend, Wichita Falls has the Bridge to Bridge Cruise and it's happening this Saturday evening on Old Jacksboro Highway.

In addition to being a great way for local auto enthusiasts to get their muscle cars and street rods out for an evening of endless cruising, it's also a fund raiser for the National Veteran's Wellness and Healing Center.

The core route for the cruise runs along Old Jacksboro Highway from the overpass at the Flying J Travel Center to the overpass at Sutherlands. If you’re going out to watch plan on being in a parking lot along the route before the cruise starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum has one of the largest collections of vintage Mack Fire Engines in the United States and will have some of their vehicles in the cruise. Jeff and Julie Coley will have their 1968 Ford Custom Tribute Police Car in the parade as well. This car is an exact reproduction of the sedan that was in service when Wichita Falls lost two police officers in a tragic accident downtown on August 22nd, 1968, and serves as a rolling memorial to all of the officers who have paid the ultimate price in the course of their service.

The public safety vehicles will be staged at the Galaxy Center on Old Jacksboro Highway and will lead off this year's cruise.

Before the cruise you can check out the big rigs at the truck show at Falls Truck Center at 2303 Old Jacksboro Highway from 3:00 until 7:00.

If you’d like to register your vehicle in the cruise you can do so at P’s Crazy Car Museum at 1602 Midwestern Parkway between 4 and 8 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, or between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The cost to register is only $15 and you get an official cruise T-Shirt. There are also raffle prizes that you can purchase tickets for when you register. All funds raised go to the National Veteran's Wellness and Healing Center. The cruise is open to almost any vehicle that can legally be driven on the street. A representative of P's Crazy Car Museum told me that last year they had cars, trucks, tractors, even a few bicycles registered in the cruise.

Old Jacksboro Highway will not be closed to normal traffic for the Bridge to Bridge cruise.

If after all of that you still haven't had your fill of motorized marvels, Wichita Raceway Park is holding an After The Bridge event later Saturday evening and into the wee hours of the morning.

It is important to note that all COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the cruise are to be observed by both participants and onlookers.