Sculpture Garden Exhibit Open For Browsing on Kemp Center Grounds

The Kemp Center for the Arts held the opening reception for their 16th annual Sculpture Garden Exhibit last weekend. The sculpture garden is an ongoing exhibit on the grounds outside the historic Kemp Center for the Arts building and you're welcome to browse through it and the three galleries inside the Kemp Center absolutely free any time the center is open.

The current creations will be on display until they are removed to make room for next year's exhibit. Some of the sculptures you'll see are Michelle O'Michael's Moon River.

Russ Connell is studied jewelry design at the University of North Texas in Denton, then became interested in larger metal sculpting and blacksmithing, leading to the creation of his winding red Impala sculpture.

After splitting his time between San Francisco and Texas for several years, Peter Mangan is happy to be a full time Texan again. He put his blacksmithing, plasma cutting and medieval glass painting skills to use producing the Thoughtful Man piece.

B.C. Gilbert was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas. After living in the Lubbock / Idalou area for several years he moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, in 2005. He taught art I - IV for ten years in the Wichita Falls Independent School District before switching to teaching welding technology. He put all of those skills to use for his Streamline Church Key sculpture.

These and other pieces will remain on display on the Kemp Center for the Arts grounds until they are replaced with next year's exhibit pieces. You can tour the center and the grounds any time the center itself is open. The center is located at 1300 Lamar, across from the Times Record News in downtown Wichita Falls, and is open from 9:00 to 5:00 weekdays and from 10:00 to 4:00 on Saturdays.

In addition to the sculpture garden outside they have revolving exhibits inside in the What's Up Downstairs, Northlight, and West End galleries. The Kemp Center for the Arts also holds various art classes for children and adults throughout the year and is one of the crown jewels in our downtown area. While you're there be sure to ask about the the history of this beautiful old building.