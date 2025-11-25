Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on a recent burglary. Can you identify the suspect in the video below? Admittedly, that will be a tough task considering the quality of the clip.

The suspect broke into a shed behind a business in the 1000 block of Brook Avenue at some point between November 14 and November 17. The suspect stole several items, including computer supplies and vacuums.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

