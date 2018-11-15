Car Crashed Into a Wichita Falls Elementary School This Morning

Thank goodness the school was empty when this happened.

Police were called out to Cunningham Elementary this morning around 3 am about an accident at the school. Police found a vehicle that had been abandoned and crashed into the corner of the school. Looks like the vehicle had also been driving through Saint Marks United Methodist Church across the street because tire tracks were in the grass on their property.

Classes resumed as normal this morning at Cunningham elementary. The classroom where that accident took place, those classes will be taking place in the library in the meantime. KAUZ reports this is the second vehicle to hit the school in the past five years.