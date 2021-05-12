Cheers! Alcohol To-Go is Now Law in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law Wednesday allowing restaurants to serve alcohol to-go.

You may remember that alcohol to-go sales were allowed on a temporary basis here in Texas in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep people safe while providing a revenue stream to restaurants whose dining rooms were closed.

According to The Texas Tribune, House Bill 1024 allows restaurants to include beer, wine and mixed drinks in take-out orders. The bill, which was introduced on January 7, was approved by more than two-thirds of the House and Senate, meaning it goes into effect immediately.

We Texans love our booze, so it’s no surprise it passed as swiftly as it did. “It turned out that Texas liked alcohol to-go so much, the Texas Legislature wanted to make that permanent law in the state of Texas,” Abbott said Wednesday.

“Today is a great day for Texas restaurants, as well as for customers,” Abbott stated before signing the bill.

It is a great day indeed. But remember, even though alcohol to-go sales are law in Texas, it’s still illegal to drink and drive. So, don’t open your beverage until you get to your destination.

Now, if we can just get a law passed to allow liquor stores to be open on Sundays (I’m looking at you, Austin).

