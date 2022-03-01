In Case You’re Wondering What the Most Popular Drinking Game in Texas Is

If the goal is to get blackout drunk, you can’t go wrong with a drinking game.

While it’s been a long, long time since I’ve participated in a drinking game, I’ve played just about all of them along the way. In fact, I’m pretty sure we played drinking games at just about every party I attended when I was in my 20s.

I think my all-time favorite would have to be The President and the A**hole, which is always fun until you’re the a**hole. That’s when you know the blackout is coming.

Get our free mobile app

Those games were a lot of fun when I was younger, but these days I prefer to play games like Farkle or Cards Against Humanity when we have a get-together. No, they’re not drinking games, but they’re a little more fun when you’re drinking…and they don’t lead to a massive hangover.

Anyway, I came across a study conducted by Shane Co. in which they determined the most popular drinking game in every state. And surprisingly, one of my least favorite drinking games is the most popular in Texas – Quarters.

I don’t know what it is about it, but I never could get the hang of Quarters. Hell, I have a hard time getting a quarter to bounce off of a table and land in a cup when I’m sober, much less when I’ve got a good buzz going on.

Speaking of bouncing things off of a table and making them land in a cup, Beer Pong is the most popular drinking game in the United States. And as you might imagine, I suck at it, too.

How about you? What’s your favorite (or least favorite) drinking game? Let us know in the comments section below or on the Facebook page.

Shane Co. Shane Co. loading...

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.