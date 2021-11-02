Texas Woman Shoots Husband in the Leg After Asking ‘Where do You Want It?’

Talk about a night of drinking that took a turn for the worst.

Certainly, every couple who imbibes from time-to-time have found themselves in an alcohol-fueled argument. It sucks, but it happens. In some cases, it’s merely a shouting match. Others get downright violent. This is an example of the latter.

KENS 5 reports that a husband and wife down there had been arguing throughout the day on Monday (November 1) while having a few drinks. Apparently, things would calm down a bit from time-to-time, before the situation once again became heated.

The man ended up heading out to the bar, but all hell broke loose when he returned home after midnight.

According to News 4 San Antonio, at around 1:00 am on Tuesday the woman allegedly grabbed a gun and asked the husband, “Where do you want it?” I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that he told her he would prefer to be shot in the leg, because that’s exactly what she did.

Luckily, the husband is reportedly in stable condition after being transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

