Chiefs Fan Left Playoff Game Because He Thought He Was Bad Luck

I hate to admit it, but I get where this guy’s coming from.

I kid you not – my teams lose probably 90% of the time when I’m in the stands. It’s gotten to the point where fellow fans have politely asked that I don’t attend games so the team will win.

Do I think I’m bad luck? Not really. I just believe I have bad luck when choosing games to attend. But, to be on the safe side, I’ll probably never go to a playoff game.

Chiefs fan Charles Penn was at the playoff game last weekend against the Texans. Anyone who watched the game knows it quickly got out of hand and appeared the Texans were about to annihilate the Chiefs.

That’s when Charles decided to leave. He figured he was bad luck so he bailed out. And lo and behold, the Chiefs mounted an amazing comeback and wound up beating the Texans 51-31.

So, maybe he was on to something?