City of Wichita Falls Transfer Station to Temporarily Close

If you need to haul some household garbage to the transfer station, you might want to do it this weekend.

As of Monday, January 11, the City’s Transfer Station, located at 3200 Lawrence Road will be temporarily closed to the public for facility floor repairs. The closure is expected to last until Saturday, February 6.

During that time, those who need to dispose of household garbage will have to take it to the City Landfill, located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Google Maps

All landfill fees apply. Residents of Wichita Falls wanting to use the landfill need to be prepared to show proof of residence and identification in order to dump for free. The City of Wichita Falls requires all loads to be properly secured.

If you have any questions, call the Sanitation Division at 940-761-7977.