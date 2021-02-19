City of Wichita Falls Updated Sanitation Services Schedule

After pausing sanitation services due to the winter storm this week, the City of Wichita Falls has provided an update as to when services will resume.

The City will resume normal trash collection services on Monday, February 22.

Those who use curbside collection services need to make sure the dumpster is at least 5 feet away from any horizontal obstructions such as parked vehicles, mailboxes and overhanging trees. The dumpster also needs to be within 2 feet of the curb in order to be reached by the trash truck.

Trash must be bagged and inside of the dumpster in order to be safely collected. Loose trash or trash outside of the dumpster will not be collected. Alley and commercial dumpsters need to be free of lose trash or items set against the dumpster in order to be collected.

Both the transfer station at 3200 Lawrence Road and the city landfill located at 10984 Wiley Road will resume normal hours on Monday, February 22.