Update:

The Wichita Falls City Council has voted to publicly censure District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson. No other action will be taken against Councilor Jackson on the matters investigated.

The Wichita Falls City Council is questioning District 5 Councilor Steve Jackson following an investigation over his alleged violation of the city's code of conduct. Councilor Jackson is alleged to have made false and/or misleading statements to downtown business owners regarding the taking of property to build a municipal center. The center was one of seven bond items put to the voters on a ballot in May of 2018.