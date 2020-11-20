The City of Wichita Falls Urges You to ‘Can the Grease’

“Can the Grease” this Thanksgiving to avoid having to pay for expensive repairs to clogged pipes.

In a press release, the City of Wichita Falls advised all citizens to use the simple act of storing grease in a container and then throwing it in the trash to avoid creating blockages in your home drainage system and/or the city sewer system.

To “Can the Grease” simply wait until it cools off and then pour or scrape all fats, oils and grease into a metal can or a glass jar and seal it with a lid. Afterward, either throw it in the trash immediately or keep the container in the refrigerator until it’s full and then dispose of it.

Here are some of the City’s “Can the Grease” tips:

Never pour fats, oils or grease down the drain. Hot water DOES NOT dissolve fats, oils or grease. As soon as these liquids cool while in pipes or sewer systems they will harden. Fats, oils and grease will build up over time. Disposing of fats, oils and grease properly will save thousands of dollars in repairs in the community. Avoid using a garbage disposal. Place baskets or strainers in the sink to catch food scraps and place them in the trash. Dish soap DOES NOT dissipate fats, oils or grease. They will later coagulate in pipes and sewer lines. Wipe before washing. After pouring fats, oils or grease into a sealable container, wipe the cooking container with a paper towel to remove further grease residue.

If you need more information, call the Public Works Office at (940) 761-7411, or the Wastewater Collections Division at (940) 723-5573.