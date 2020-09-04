Coffin Confessor Tells Your Secrets at Your Funeral

Got a secret you're dying to share but can't bring yourself to say it out loud? The Coffin Confessor is here to take care of that for you.

As odd as it sounds, there is a man in Australia who can be hired to tell your deepest, darkest secrets at your funeral.

Bill Edgar had a good business as a private investigator and was working with a terminally ill client a while back. The client came up with the idea of Mr. Edgar 'crashing' his funeral and saying out loud what he couldn't bring himself to say.

Since then Edgar has provided his services to 22 clients in just under two years. At a flat fee of $10,000. That's a pretty good side hustle for his P.I. business.

What kind of secrets has he been asked to share? It varies from client to client. On his very first outing, Edgar was to ask the dearly departed's best friend to sit down and shut up, then explain that his client knew his 'friend' had been having an affair with his wife.

Other times it's the revelation of an unexpected sexual orientation, sometimes it's to interrupt the priest and ask him to sit down because his client didn't want a religious service. One time he was to ask specific people to leave the service because his client didn't want them there.

Edgar dresses in a nicely tailored suit and sits inconspicuously with the rest of the family and guests until it's time for the big reveal.

He's also been hired to KEEP secrets. He's been asked to go to other properties that his clients own and get rid of things the family wasn't supposed to know about.

To protect himself legally, Edgar records a video of his client requesting and outlining his services.

If you're thinking this sounds like a movie or television show, ABC Australia says that is already in the works.