Kid Gives Great Motivational Speech After Learning To Ride a Bike

OK, this video is actually from several years ago, but it seems to be making the rounds again and it is fun to watch.

The 39th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred would have been last weekend had it not been for that pesky coronavirus thing and the event always draws a bunch of kids on their first experience with The Ride. This video captures the thrill and excitement of a young man who recently discovered that he can, indeed, ride a bicycle.

When the world is getting you down, just re-watch this speech and channel a little bit of this kid's enthusiasm for life.

Or go ride a bicycle.

Either one will probably brighten your day.

"Thumbs up, everybody. For Rock and Roll."