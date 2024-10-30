Cold Front Expected to Bring Severe Weather to Texoma

We’ll soon be getting a break from record-high temperatures in Texoma. However, the cold front means an increased risk of severe weather in the area.

Texas Storm Chasers reports strong storms will develop in Kansas, Oklahoma, and parts of North Texas later this evening:

Some storms may be strong to severe with quarter-size hail, localized damaging wind gusts, and brief heavy rain. A tornado can’t be completely ruled out, especially near the Red River and north into Oklahoma. Scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front across the eastern third of Texas during Thursday’s morning hours.

The good news is that the storms will bring much-needed rain to the area. Earlier this month, NOAA bumped drought conditions up to the “extreme drought” category.

A burn ban is currently in effect for Wichita Falls until November 18. It’s possible the coming rains could result in the burn ban being lifted early, but it’s too early to tell.

