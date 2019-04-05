Confederate Billboard Just Outside of Dallas Causing A Lot of Attention

They had to change one aspect of their sign already and many want it to come down.

Just East of Dallas in Kemp, Texas a new billboard is up that a lot of people are doing double takes at on their daily drive. It features a Confederate soldier peeing on the city of Dallas like he is Calvin from 'Calvin and Hobbes'. Then a Confederate flag states, 'I support Confederate Heritage.'

The billboard has already had to be changed because the font used for the city of Dallas was previously the same font the Dallas Mavericks used on their jerseys. Many in the city have complained, including the local mayor who calls it inappropriate and offensive.

Looks like the city can't do anything about it. The billboard sits on private property and it is unclear who paid for it to go up.