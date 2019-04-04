Happy National Burrito Day! Take Advantage of These Deals

If you’re like me, pretty much every day is National Burrito Day (seriously – I eat way too many).

Since it is officially National Burrito Day, you might as well take advantage of a couple of good deals for the occasion:

Chipotle is offering free delivery if you order through DoorDash and spend $10.

Qdoba is hooking customers up with triple rewards points all day.

It doesn’t appear that Taco Casa, Taco Bueno or Taco Bell are getting in on the action, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

And if you’re ambitious/super hungry you could always go for the SEVEN POUND Monster Burrito at Gutierrez Family Restaurant.