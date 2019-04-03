In the Most Texas Move Ever, Whataburger Has Rolled Out a Dr. Pepper Shake

Two of my favorite things on this planet have officially collided.

For a limited time, you can grab a Dr. Pepper shake next time you decide to hit up the ol’ orange A-frame.

Personally, I’m thinking that bad boy would pair up nice with the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip sandwich Whataburger just brought back.

Or maybe have it with a Taquito or a Patty Melt or a plain old Whataburger or well, pretty much anything on the menu or all by itself, for that matter because I’m thinking Whataburger + Dr. Pepper + milkshake is about as perfect a combination as I can imagine.