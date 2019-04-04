Texas Police Recover Several Gallons of Liquid Meth In Recent Traffic Stop
Another person busted trying to sneak drugs around Texas.
Over in College Station, Texas police pulled over Telesforo Lopez-Canales. He was in a truck pulling a trailer and the trailer had an expired registration. Police pulled him over and a canine unit was called out to the scene. The canine alerted authorities of possible drugs in the trailer.
The trailer was carrying several 55-gallon containers. In three of them, they tested positive for liquid methamphetamine. Authorities say texts on Lopez-Canales' phone showed the meth belonged to him. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He's being held in the Brazos County jail on a $40,000 bond and U.S. Immigration hold.
Just over 150 gallons of liquid meth off the streets is always a good thing to see.