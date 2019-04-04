Heinz’s Latest Mashup is a Mixture of Ketchup and Ranch Called ‘Kranch’

I guess I’m not the only weirdo that loves to mix condiments.

Heinz’s "Mayochup" mixture of mayo and ketchup turned out to be a viral smash last year. Now it looks like they’ve decided to take that ball and run with it.

Since then, they’ve announced a mashup of mayo and mustard called "Mayomust" and a hybrib of mayo and barbecue they call "Mayocue." And yesterday they gave us our first look at "Kranch," which blends ketchup and ranch.

It’s due to hit stores later this month.