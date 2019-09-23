Congratulations Oklahoma Ladies, You Can Now Walk Around Topless

The free the nipple campaign worked and it's now legal in six states.

This is all started in Fort Collins, Colorado where a city ordinance forbidding women from going shirtless in public. This has been a multiyear legal battle and that ordinance has now officially been ruled unconstitutional. This new ruling came down by the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. Now that particular court affects six different states.

Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma. This means it is now illegal for any of those states to make a law forbidding public toplessness. If anyone is mad about this, you can blame Fort Collins, Colorado. Since the town pushed this issue so hard into higher courts, it now affects all of these states. So thanks, Fort Collins?

"We made a huge impact way beyond Fort Collins, and we were just trying to start a conversation," Brit Hoagland, one of the plaintiffs in the original lawsuit, said of the victory. "And that conversation reached to so many more people. It’s a miraculous achievement I didn’t think I would see in my lifetime let alone so soon."