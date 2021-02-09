Cornyn Says Trump Impeachment Trial A “Show Trial”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

United States Senator John Cornyn joined The Chad Hasty Show on Tuesday to discuss the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Cornyn has joined with many of his Republican colleagues in questioning the constitutionality of the impeachment trial and questioning the intent of the trial.

Cornyn told The Chad Hasty Show that the U.S. Constitution does not include a trial for a former President.

The Constitution is silent on this (impeaching a former President). I don't know where the claimed authority comes from. It's as if they are making it up as they go along.

Senator Cornyn also said the lack of witnesses and evidence makes this trail a "kangaroo court".

"This is more of a kangaroo court, a show trial. Without any evidence. Even our Democratic friends say we don't need any witnesses".

Senator Cornyn went on to discuss the impeachment trial and the possibility of the former President being censured and if the Democrats could use the 14th Amendment to ban Trump from running again.

Cornyn also discussed immigration and Dreamers. Listen to the entire interview above.

