Man Countrifies His Work Cubicle to Include a Moose Head, Stove — Even a View! [Pictures]

Just when you think you have seen it all! Some businesses are starting to bring employees back to the office, and with that comes the dreaded gray-wall cubicle. But not for one man, who started a new job and asked his new boss if he could decorate his cubicle.

After getting the go-ahead, he did what nobody would have ever expected: he countrified that space!

Mike Beckham is the CEO of Simple Modern, and he turned to social media to share pictures of his enterprising employee's impressive country cubicle overhaul, which comes complete with a stuffed moose head, a stove and a view of the outdoors — of a sort, that is.

The space also features lanterns, hardwood flooring, an animal-skin rug, a studded leather chair and more.

"Recently one of our newest team members asked if he could decorate his cubical," Beckham writes to accompany his photos of the modified space. "When I said yes, I wasn't expecting this ..."

Check out the country cubicle makeover in the photos below:

