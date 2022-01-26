The massive, historically important Texas ranch that serves as the setting of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 has sold for nearly $200 million, and pictures show a truly one-of-a-kind property that is a part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870, according to a property listing. Samuel Burk Burnett was one of the most influential and wealthiest cattlemen in Texas history, and he put the 6666 Ranch together by purchasing several smaller ranches and joining them together, topped off by building what was, at the time, termed "the finest ranch house in Texas" in Guthrie in 1917.

That house has entertained a number of high-profile visitors over the years, including Will Rogers, President Roosevelt and more. The 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon, is still a central part of the massive ranch, which also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land.

The historic ranch has most recently appeared in Season 4 of Yellowstone as the setting where Jimmy (Jefferson White) is sent to mature and learn to become a real cowboy, and it is slated to be the setting of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666, which Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wrote and which he has been filing at the ranch in recent months. The show has been announced, but no further details are yet available.

According to reports, Sheridan is doing more than filming at the ranch. The Fort Worth Report confirmed it was Sheridan's investment group who purchased the property for just under $200 million — significantly less than the original $340 million asking price.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

