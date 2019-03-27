Cowboy True Returns to The Forum for 8th Annual Event

The Arts Council-Wichita Falls and The Forum will present the 8th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit and Auction this Friday and Saturday at The Forum, 2120 Speedway, in Wichita Falls. This years featured artist is Laine Smith . The event is once again presented by The Bryant Edwards Foundation and the J.S. Bridwell Foundation.

This years event will feature 40 artists from around Texas and the nation. As has been the tradition from the beginning, all of artwork will showcase the life of the working cowboy. Friday night, the doors open to the public at 6:30. Events include the Friday night artists’ reception and opening (free admission), appetizers by the World Champion Chuck Wagon and strolling fiddlers

Saturday doors open at 10 am and daytime activities and exhibit open to the public (free admission). The public exhibition portion on Saturday concludes at 5 pm. The Saturday night dinner, live auction, and entertainment event is now sold out.

Each year, some of the country’s most talented artists bring their A-game to what has become a truly spectacular event for Wichita Falls and the surrounding area. Categories include bits, spurs, buckles, jewelry, gun and knife engraving, saddles, boots, trappings and gear, photography, paintings, drawings, sculptures, carving, and cowboy cartoons.

All proceeds go to The Forum to assist with programming and mission fulfillment. Visit www.artscouncilwf.org to find out more about the event and The Forum.