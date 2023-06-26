Another Day, Another Crazy Brawl in the Streets of Austin
I don’t think this is what they mean when they say “keep Austin weird.”
In fact, I really miss the days when Austin was merely weird. I had a lot of fun there back in the good old days. You know, back when you could look forward to hanging out on 6th Street without worrying about being dragged into an all-out brawl.
However, if your idea of a fun night is getting your ass kicked followed by a face full of pepper spray, Austin is the place to be. Not to mention, you get to follow that up with a stay at one of Austin’s finest resorts, the Travis County Jail.
But I will admit that the good thing about all of the craziness in Austin is that it makes for some fine entertainment. Personally, I find myself glued to my phone or computer every time a video of a street fight is published on social.
So, if you’re like me, grab some popcorn and an ice-cold drink and enjoy the latest round of 6th Street fisticuffs.