Another Day, Another Crazy Brawl in the Streets of Austin

I don’t think this is what they mean when they say “keep Austin weird.”

In fact, I really miss the days when Austin was merely weird. I had a lot of fun there back in the good old days. You know, back when you could look forward to hanging out on 6th Street without worrying about being dragged into an all-out brawl.

However, if your idea of a fun night is getting your ass kicked followed by a face full of pepper spray, Austin is the place to be. Not to mention, you get to follow that up with a stay at one of Austin’s finest resorts, the Travis County Jail.

Get our free mobile app

But I will admit that the good thing about all of the craziness in Austin is that it makes for some fine entertainment. Personally, I find myself glued to my phone or computer every time a video of a street fight is published on social.

So, if you’re like me, grab some popcorn and an ice-cold drink and enjoy the latest round of 6th Street fisticuffs.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

5 Texas Myths That Aren't Really Myths Sure, texas isn't short on folklore. But there are many things people from outside Texas believe are myths, but are actually true.