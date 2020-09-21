Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Deadly Conduct

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for information regarding a recent deadly conduct case.

On two separate occasions, unknown suspects drove by a residence in the 600 block of Filmore and fired shots at the residence, hitting it both times and causing damage. The first incident happened at around 9:49 pm on Saturday, September 12. The second incident happened at approximately 20 minutes past midnight on Wednesday, September 16.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.