Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft at Wichita Falls RV Center

Crime Stoppers could use your assistance in solving a recent theft.

Sometime between 6:00 pm August 30th and 9:00 am August 31st, unknown suspects cut the chain on the west gate at Wichita Falls RV Center in Jolly, Texas and stole three Avenger Bunkhouse Model RVs from the lot. The theft has a total value of over $68,000.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.