Dallas Cowboys Draft Coverage to Air Thursday Night
The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here and you'll be able to hear 1st Round coverage from the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network.
Thursday night, from 7pm-11pm, you can hear Cowboys coverage of the 1st Round on ESPN 960 in San Angelo and on News/Talk 96.3 & 1290 in Wichita Falls.
Here's what NFL.com says the Cowboys top needs are in the draft:
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, WR
Offensive line sticks out as the top priority for Dallas after the offseason departures of La'el Collins and Connor Williams. With the Cowboys insisting Micah Parsons won't be used exclusively at defensive end, there's room for more help off the edge, especially with Tarell Basham and Dante Fowler Jr. due to reach free agency in 2023.
And here is the order of picks for the 1st Round of the 2022 NFL Draft for Thursday night:
Round 1
1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) Detroit Lions
3) Houston Texans
4) New York Jets
5) New York Giants
6) Carolina Panthers
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11) Washington Commanders
12) Minnesota Vikings
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14) Baltimore Ravens
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
17) Los Angeles Chargers
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) New England Patriots
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
23) Arizona Cardinals
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Buffalo Bills
26) Tennessee Titans
27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28) Green Bay Packers
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30) Kansas City Chiefs
31) Cincinnati Bengals
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)