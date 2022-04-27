Dallas Cowboys Draft Coverage to Air Thursday Night

The 2022 NFL Draft is almost here and you'll be able to hear 1st Round coverage from the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network.

Thursday night, from 7pm-11pm, you can hear Cowboys coverage of the 1st Round on ESPN 960 in San Angelo and on News/Talk 96.3 & 1290 in Wichita Falls.

Here's what NFL.com says the Cowboys top needs are in the draft:

Dallas Cowboys 2021 Record: 12-5-0 (.488)

And here is the order of picks for the 1st Round of the 2022 NFL Draft for Thursday night:

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)