Dallas Police Have Been Called Several Times About Gory Halloween Display

I have to imagine the 911 operator is sick of those calls and is just telling people that call in the address that it is fake.

Feel free to judge me for this, Halloween displays are better than Christmas displays. I would much rather see this walking down the street then a mini North Pole in your front yard. However, is their line you shouldn't cross with your Halloween display? Maybe Steven Novak is testing that line right now with his in East Dallas.

The police have gotten several calls about what appears to be a murder scene in the front of his residence. “Neighbors told me cop cars were in front of my house a lot during the day," he told the Dallas Observer. "I was only home twice to receive them. They told me they thought it was cool and that they were only there because they were required to reply to complaints from the sergeant.”

Novak says if you thought this was bad, you should see what his plans on paper looked like. He says he may save that for next year. What are the highlights to his display? One dummy lies with his head pulverized, one lies with a scale where his or her head used to be, and a few more lie in bloodied trash bags fallen off a wheelbarrow. All the while, in the window of the house, a zombie horde attempts to break out.

“I’m most proud of the wheelbarrow tipped over by the street full of Hefty bags, looking like a failed attempt to dispose of the dismembered bodies in the middle of the night.” Novak says. “A kid walked by and asked me what happened to them; I said they ate too many Skittles.”

Yeah, those skittles will get you kids. Always eat in moderation.