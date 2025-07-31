Watch: DART Train Erupts in Flames Near Downtown Dallas
A scary situation in Dallas on Wednesday (July 30) was caught on video.
What We Know About the Fire Near Pearl Station
A Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train caught on fire just before it entered the tunnel near the Pearl/Arts District Station at around 3:38 pm, according to WFAA. Dallas Fire-Rescue said crews extinguished the fire around 5:00 pm.
READ NEXT: Thieves Target Cemeteries in Texoma - Crime Stoppers Seeks Help
Emergency Response and Injuries Reported
Around 30 passengers and 10 people in the area had to be evacuated after the fire broke out. 15 people were injured in the blaze; most were treated on the scene and released. However, six people were transported to the hospital for treatment. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
DART Updates and Where to Get Alerts
DART service was suspended in the Downtown Dallas area on Wednesday but has been restored with temporary modifications. Get the latest service alerts on the official DART website.
These Are the Dirtiest Cities in Texas for 2025
Gallery Credit: Stryker
WARNING: Ten Texas Hospitals Earn Worst “D” Grade in 2025 Ratings
Gallery Credit: Renee Raven
Don’t Be Trashy, Texas: What Not to Toss in the Dumpster
Gallery Credit: Chaz