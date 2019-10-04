Did a Ghost Roll a Wheelchair Away From an Indian Hospital?

Some believe recent footage captured by a security camera at a hospital in India proves that ghosts actually exist.

Watch as the empty wheelchair rocks backward a little bit as if someone sat down in it and then starts rolling away from the hospital.

Skeptics are quick to point out that you see a wind gust ruffle the plants near the wheelchair right before it starts to roll, claiming the wind is to blame rather than some sort of specter.

While that’s certainly possible, I’m just morbid enough to prefer the ghostly explanation.