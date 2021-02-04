Dinner & Movie Blood Drive At Sikes Senter on Tuesday, Feb 9th

One thing that hasn't changed over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is the need for blood donations. If anything, the need for new blood donors has actually risen because many of those who used to give regularly are either unable or simply choose to stay home.

That's why the Texas Blood Institute his holding a Dinner and a Movie Wichita Falls Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, February 9th. In addition to the knowledge that your simple gift of blood may save another person's life, each donor will also receive a FandangoNOW movie voucher with popcorn and M&Ms, a limited edition Rise Up & Give T-Shirt, and more. Dinner and a Movie just for giving blood.

Texas Blood Institute via Facebook

Since this is a pre-Valentine's Day event one lucky donor will also get a $100 Doordash gift card, a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and a delicious box of chocolates.

The blood drive will be held in the old Crazy 8 storefront at Sikes Senter Mall. Donations will be taken between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and you do need to schedule an appointment. You can do that by calling Ben Schaffner at 940-235-9106.

Since COVID-19 is top of mind for almost everyone, each blood donation will also be screened for potentially life-saving antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

The Texas Blood Institute is the sole blood and platelet collection organization and supplier for North Texas and donations provide much needed blood supplies for eight hospitals in Wichita, Baylor, Clay, Hardeman, and Wilbarger counties.

If you can't make it to the Dinner and a Movie Community Blood Drive on Tuesday but still want to donate, contact the Texas Blood Institute and they'll find a way to make it happen.