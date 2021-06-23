Get our free mobile app

It's a question voters will decided first in the Republican primary and then in the general election. Does Texas Governor Greg Abbott deserve to be reelected?

A new poll from left-leaning Quinnipiac shows Texas voters are split about whether or not Governor Greg Abbott should be reelected. According to the poll released on Wednesday, 46% of voters support Abbott's reelection while 48% did not support his reelection.

While Abbott has faced fire from some within the Republican Party for his handling of COVID-19, the mask mandate, and businesses being shut down, most Republicans still support Abbott for reelection according to The Hill.

That backlash has earned him a primary challenge from former state Sen. Don Huffines. Outgoing Texas GOP chair Allen West is also believed to be preparing a statewide run next year, though he has not said which office he will seek. Still, Abbott’s support among Republicans remains strong: 82 percent say that he deserves to be elected to another four years in the governor’s mansion. But the vast majority of Democrats – 88 percent – and half of independents believe that Abbott does not deserve another term.

Abbott is also hitting a 48% job approval compared to 46% who disapprove.

Speaking of the race for Governor. When it comes to a possible run for Texas Governor, according to this poll, 52% of Texans do not want Beto O'Rourke to run for Governor in Texas. The poll was conducted with registered voters and not likely voters which has been seen to skew the results.

It does show that while Abbott is above water, he still has some work to do going into the election season.