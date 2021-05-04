Mysterious UFOs Spotted in Dallas Sky

Here we go with yet another UFO sighting here in Texas.

It seems like I come across a UFO story out of the Lone Star State every few months – which I love, by the way. I’m a lifelong believer in extra-terrestrial life forms and I can’t imagine anything every changing that. So, I’m always looking for the least little shred of evidence to support my beliefs.

The latest sighting occurred over the Dallas sky on April 1, 2021 at 6:45 pm, but was shared Tuesday morning (May 4) on YouTube and Reddit. Witnesses describe the objects as “reddish or purplish coiled tube-like structures that were attended by smaller spheres.”

Personally, I don’t think we’re looking at some sort of vessels that are being controlled by intelligence. Rather, they appear to be floating aimlessly like balloons.

UFOJane, the YouTuber who shared the video suggests the objects could be balloons, space junk or maybe even some sort of floating debris from an aircraft that recently crashed. But she does point out that the person filming the video is convinced that they’re witnessing something from another world.

The video was also shared on r/UFObelievers, a Reddit group that is dedicated to searching for extra-terrestrial life. It’s worth pointing out that most of the ones commenting on there aren’t convinced that we’re looking at some sort of alien aircraft.

Regardless, it’s a pretty interesting video and worth sharing. So, let us know what you think we’re looking at here. Just drop us a comment below or on our Facebook page.

